The former Debenhams in Sheffield city centre is set to reopen before Christmas as an ‘eBay you can touch and feel’.

The store on The Moor could come back to life with people selling belongings from stalls such as furniture, mobile phones or even World War One relics. It will be backed by a website displaying items and accepting bids and a collection service to transport them to the building, according to Anthony Lorenz, spokesman for owner, London firm MHA.

Alongside them in the ‘People To People’ store will be niche retailers, craftspeople and makers on longer term deals and the plan was to open the doors before Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “People increasingly want to sell things, this will be like an eBay you can touch and feel. In a recession people are looking for bargain prices. There will be something for everyone.” was confident it would be popular due to the recession, which he believed would deepen in 2024. The model was “innovative” and the only real competition was from The Moor Market, he added.

The now closed and much missed Debenhams department store on The Moor, Sheffield

Debenhams closed when the historic chain went bust in 2021. MHA spent a year trying to let the building on The Moor before putting it up for sale. After several potential deals fell through, it developed the idea of establishing its own ‘person-to-person’ to store.

Mr Lorenz said they would be urging niche retailers from across Yorkshire to take space. They were also still planning to open a food hall and there might also be a “big letting” to announce.

He added: “It’s an incredibly good building and it’s incredibly well placed. I’m pretty confident about it. It will be completely unlike High Street brands, it will be retailing with a difference.”