Under the terms of the contract, Zenith will provide a managed service, including the maintenance and repair of the company’s 2,370-strong commercial fleet, which consists of specialist HGVs and trailers, LCVs and plant vehicles, operating across the south-west of England and Wales.

Serving a population of 7.5 million people, Wales & West Utilities serves a population of 7.5 million people and has a frontline team of 1,300 workers involved in upgrading the gas network, connecting new homes and businesses and responding to gas emergencies.

Martin Jenkins, CEO of Zenith’s Commercial division, said: “Ensuring customers get the support they need, when they need it, is the ultimate priority for Wales and West Utilities.

Zenith has secured a new three-year deal with Wales & West Utilities. Picture: Steve Morgan

"Having a compliant, well-maintained, and managed fleet is critical to its ability to deliver this essential service, so we’re delighted to have been selected as their strategic partner, enabling and supporting them operate a fleet they can rely on.

“We’ve invested heavily in the breadth and depth of our team over the last few years knowing we were in for a period of sustained growth.

"Our knowledgeable and friendly in-house fleet services team are available to help all day, every day, and provide a rapid and expert response to all maintenance and fleet related matters, which means we can offer the highest levels of fleet availability and performance.

“Complementary to our own direct service delivery model, we also manage a diverse and scaled third-party repair network, providing local maintenance services, managed centrally by Zenith Commercial, meaning less travel time, less time off road, and greater convenience.”

Rob Long, Chief Operating Officer at Wales & West Utilities said: “We are delighted to be joining forces with Zenith who have offered us a comprehensive package to meet the needs and demands of our commercial fleet.

"As well as offering the highest level of customer service, we are confident Zenith will help us reduce costs and emissions while maximising compliance and vehicle availability.

"Added to that, they have a repair network which matches the scale and breadth of our own operations, minimising downtime of our fleet.

“We’ve been impressed by the Zenith team so far.

"Their flexibility and ability to move at pace, partnered with their professionalism and knowledge, has resulted in efficient implementation. We look forward to a very successful working relationship.”

Zenith’s most recent financial results for the year ending March 31, 2023, saw the company increase turnover by 16.8 per cent to £688.1m from ££589.1m the previous year and deliver profits of £79.4m, up from £74.7m.

CEO Tim Buchan said at the time: “Once again, the fundamental resilience of our strategy and business model has come to the fore, enabling us to continue to deliver despite the testing economic backdrop. From the ongoing war in Ukraine and supply chain disruption, inflationary pressures, and interest rate uncertainty, to increases in overhead costs, there have been challenges throughout our sector for both businesses and consumers.