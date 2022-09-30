Deloitte UK's full year revenue increased by 10 per cent to £4.9bn due to 'resilient markets'

Deloitte said it had recorded double digit growth across its Yorkshire operations for the year ended May 31 2022, with the highest growth reported in consulting and mergers and acquisitions.

The statement added: “The Leeds office employs 626 people; this year Deloitte in Yorkshire has promoted two people to partner, one associate partner – a senior signing director – and nine people to director. A total of 138 people have been promoted.

“The Leeds office continues to support the local community by helping people access education, employment and other opportunities, with 111 volunteering hours for its ‘5 Million Futures’ social impact initiative.”

The Leeds office has also continued its long-standing partnership with Tong High School, which it supported over the year with the donation of 100 reconditioned laptops.

Stuart Cottee, the practice senior partner for Yorkshire and the North East at Deloitte, said the double digit growth delivered across the region was due to the commitment and dedication of Deloitte’s staff.

He added: “We have invested in our people in Yorkshire with 12 senior promotions and 59 graduates.

"As a firm we’ve achieved a lot in this past year in terms of our talent priorities. In addition to increasing the diversity of our senior leaders, we’ve accelerated the promotion and reward processes across all grades, introduced overseas working and adapted to hybrid working.

Stuart Cottee, practice senior partner for Yorkshire and the North East at Deloitte, said: “None of this could be achieved without the hard work of our people and they are definitely the stars of the show. Building on the success of last year, the double digit growth we’ve delivered across the region is down to their commitment and dedication - they have all worked tirelessly to provide the best support to our clients."

“The Northern hub for the Deloitte in-house creative agency, 368, which is based in the Leeds office continues to go from strength to strength with the addition of 50 new roles.”

He added: “Another local initiative which continues to grow is the Yorkshire Climate Action Coalition. This 100 strong business-led group helps businesses define and accelerate their own pathways to net zero, and embrace the opportunities arising from the future green economy.

“Our volunteering brings our people together with the community. Every one of us at Deloitte in Yorkshire is committed to the growth of the local economy, local business and the local community.”

Richard Houston, Deloitte senior partner and CEO, said: “I’m proud of our people and partners whose commitment and skills have made this year's performance possible.

"Demand for all our services was strong, particularly in cloud technology, digital transformation and M&A (merger and acquisition) services.

“Our results have enabled us to make record investments, the highest in over a decade, in reward, promotions and skills.

"We enter the new financial year with momentum and are well placed to navigate the current economic headwinds.”

