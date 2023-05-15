Developer plans to demolish working men’s club for dozens of retirement apartments in Yorkshire

A developer is planning to demolish a working men’s club and turn the site into dozens of new retirement apartments.

Fresh plans for Sheffield working men’s club

Woodseats Working Men’s Club, at The Dale in Woodseats, was a thriving community hub in its heyday but it closed down for good after more than 90 years.

Housing 21, a leading not for profit provider of retirement homes, now wants to turn the site into 55 retirement apartments for people aged over 55 years old, with communal areas and landscaping. The layout was desiged to encourage more social interaction between neighbours.

The provider said it would be all affordable housing comprising a mix of one and two bed apartments.

It previously obtained planning permission to demolish the club and build a five storey building with 20 flats and six houses but said these new plans were an improvement.

In a statement provided with the plans, agents Paddock Johnson Architects on behalf of Housing 21, said: “This proposal will deliver functional, sustainable, contemporary homes in an efficient design and compact built form which maximises density on the site, making best use of well situated brownfield land.

“The design takes into consideration the required interface distances between habitable rooms and blank walls. There will be no issues with overlooking and the proposal will not be over dominant in its surroundings.”

So far no members of the public have commented on the plans.