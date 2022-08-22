Developers pull out of post office conversion plans in Harrogate after being given “no option”

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Priestley Group is behind the latest proposals for the Cambridge Street building which has stoody empty since 2019.

Nathan Priestley, chief executive of the Leeds-based developers, said they were left with “no other option” than to withdraw their proposals after feedback from Harrogate Borough Council which he claims was “unwilling to provide the usual extension time”.

The council has responded to say no pre-application enquiry was submitted by the developers and that it believed the plans were of a “poor standard”.

“This application follows on from the submission of a planning application in 2020, which was subsequently withdrawn due to concerns about poor residential amenity for future occupants,” a council spokesperson said.

“Given the previously highlighted issues, it was recommended to the developer that they should submit a pre-application enquiry in order to find a workable solution.”

The post office relocated to the WHSmith at the Victoria Shopping Centre in May 2019 after serving the town at its previous location for 122 years.

This was despite a campaign by residents and Harrogate MP Andrew Jones who were concerned that services would be “downgraded” under the move – something Post Office bosses have always disputed.

The latest proposals for the empty building were revealed this summer and included 11 apartments and retail space.

This came after Priestley Homes purchased the building earlier this year when it said its conversion plans would cost £1.5 million if approved.

Despite the withdrawal of the proposals, Mr Priestley said his company was now working on new plans with a vision of finally bringing the building back into use after three years.

He said: “We endeavour to work closely with local authorities throughout the planning and construction of all our developments.

“Unfortunately, on this occasion, feedback from the local planning authority came far too late.

“We will be reshaping the plans in line with suggestions from the local authorities and resubmitting a new application for the scheme.”

