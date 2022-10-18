Development provides 1,480 beds for students at the University of York

The £130m project included the design, building and financing of the three and four storey blocks, and two social hubs; David Kato College and Anne Lister College. GRAHAM and Equitix were joint investors in the scheme. Gary Holmes, Regional Managing Director at GRAHAM Building North, who delivered the project, said: “There is an acute demand for purpose-built student accommodation across the UK and the successful delivery of the new space at University of York will offer exceptional quality living spaces for students.”