Development provides 1,480 beds for students at the University of York
A University of York student accommodation campus has reached completion, providing 1,480 beds across 18 blocks.
The £130m project included the design, building and financing of the three and four storey blocks, and two social hubs; David Kato College and Anne Lister College. GRAHAM and Equitix were joint investors in the scheme. Gary Holmes, Regional Managing Director at GRAHAM Building North, who delivered the project, said: “There is an acute demand for purpose-built student accommodation across the UK and the successful delivery of the new space at University of York will offer exceptional quality living spaces for students.”
Hugh Crossley, Chief Executive Officer for Equitix said: “We are delighted to hand over these two new colleges.”