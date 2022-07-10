Development specialist Helmsley Group places Gateway Two office development in York on the market

Property investment and development specialist Helmsley Group has put its Gateway Two office development in York on the market.

By Ismail Mulla
Sunday, 10th July 2022, 9:05 am

The 14,472 sq ft building, located in the Holgate Business Park, is available to buy or rent in its entirety.

Gateway Two offers modern office space across three floors. It is within walking distance of the city centre and railway station.

Sign up to our Business newsletter

Current occupiers at Holgate Business Park include leading names Benenden Health, Bupa Dental Care, COWI UK Ltd, Parsons Accountants and Gear 4 Music.

Property investment and development specialist Helmsley Group has put its Gateway Two office development in York on the market.

Read More

Read More
How Kada Research is helping to inform long term plans for Sheffield's economy

Alexia Swift-Cookson, head of asset management at Helmsley Group, said: “With a scarcity of high-quality office space in York, and employees having returned to the workplace following the ending of Covid-19 restrictions, Gateway Two offers an exciting investment opportunity or for an owner occupier looking to expand and benefit from their own ‘front door’.”

Gateway Two being presented to the market follows Helmsley launching neighbouring office development Gateway One last year.

Helmsley GroupYork