Devolution and new North Yorkshire Council under scrutiny at Harrogate Chamber of Commerce meeting

Revolutionary changes in local government will come under scrutiny at a major business event.

Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce’s January meeting will focus on the impact that devolution, local Government reform and a directly elected mayor will have on the business community. The guests explaining the workings of the new North Yorkshire Council, which comes into effect on April 1, are its leader, Coun Carl Les, and chief executive, Richard Flinton.

David Simister, Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce chief executive, said: “As an organisation which has been the voice of Harrogate business for more than 125 years, we are keen to work very closely with the new authority, ensuring our district continues to receive the necessary support, focus and investment to attract new businesses and jobs, which will help boost the local economy.

"The creation of a new, single tier authority is the biggest change in local government since 1974, and we are delighted to have Coun Les and Mr Flinton with us for our first meeting of 2023.

Mr Simister added: “We are keen to hear from them their vision for economic growth, and to know what the likely implications of greater devolution, and a directly elected mayor for North Yorkshire, will be for the district’s business community.

"Harrogate Convention Centre is one of the biggest economic drivers for the district. Currently owned and operated by Harrogate Borough Council, from April 1 it will fall under the new authority.

“We have learned that a new strategic board is to be created to oversee the proposed £49m redevelopment project, and to assess the most appropriate operating model for the venue in the future. What we don’t know yet is the makeup of this body.

“This meeting will also be an opportunity for businesses to put their own questions to Coun Les and Mr Flinton, be it the future of Harrogate Convention Centre, land earmarked for employment purposes, transport links, or even interest in the former Viper Rooms night club.”

The meeting is being held at Rudding Park near Harrogate on Monday, January 9. Doors open at 5.30pm for open networking with the speakers taking to the platform at 6.15pm.