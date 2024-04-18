Dewsbury and Huddersfield engineering firms rebrand under UNICAT Technologies
Magma Combustion Engineering develops and supplies solutions for hot process requirements.
P&E Systems, which became part of the Magma business in 2020 but retained its own trading name, designs, manufactures and commissions electrical control systems.
Mark Stuckey, chief executive officer of UNICAT, said the move comes at a time when the businesses collectively have “huge opportunities for growth”.
He added: “We have businesses with a collective product range covering ceramics, combustion, electrical control panels and our innovative catalysts, however, but they have been trading with three separate identities, which becomes confusing for customers.”
“UNICAT gives us a worldwide brand, and in recent years it has become a name with a reputation for innovation, particularly in the catalysts market, where we have developed world-leading products and
identified significant opportunities for growth in the coming years.
“To achieve our goals we need the combined expertise of all of our businesses, each leaders in their specialist fields, and so bringing them all together in one brand was essential, and perfectly places us for future growth.”
The firms said rebrand will not see any changes to day-to-day operations for either company.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.