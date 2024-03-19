DFS cuts sales and profits targets for the year after demand 'weakened significantly'

The sofa specialist also warned that profits could be knocked further if disruption to shipments through the Red Sea continues.

DFS told shareholders on Tuesday morning that demand slowed after a strong start to January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a result, it said, order volumes dropped 16 per cent year on year across January and February.

Furniture retailer DFS has cut its sales and profits targets for the year after demand “weakened significantly” over the past two months. (Photo by Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire)

The retailer said it is now on track for revenues of between £1bn and £1.015bn for its financial year to the end of June, cutting its previous guidance by up to £65m.

It said profits are also now on track to be £10m lower than previously predicted, with new guidance of £20m to £25m in pre-tax profits for the year.

However, it added that this is before the potential impact of further disruption to products being shipped through the Red Sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said continued delays could push back a further £4bn from this year’s profits to next year.

DFS said it also remains “cautious” about consumer confidence improving and seeing a benefit in higher demand until the summer.

It came as the company revealed that revenues declined by 7.2 per cent to £505.1m for the six months to December 24.

Group chief executive Tim Stacey said: “I want to thank our colleagues for their dedication toward providing a first-class service to our customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad