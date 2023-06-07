“Diamond in the rough” empty pub could be knocked down to create car showroom

An empty pub could be knocked down to make way for a car showroom despite a vacant sales building standing nearby.

Plans lodged with East Riding Council would see Ferryboat Inn, near Howden, torn down and a showroom and sales centre built in its place.

The applicant stated in the plans that it would compliment the existing car wash which operates next to the vacant pub.

It comes after the pub building, which sits on the north side of the Boothferry Road bridge south of Howden, went up for sale in October 2019.

Car show room plans for Howden pub site

The building’s bar area had seating for 55 customers with room for 100 in its rear dining room when it operated as a pub.

Estate agents Christie & Co said the building, on the market for £325,000, was a diamond in the rough and had potential for a buyer to revitalise the pub.

But it could now be demolished if councillors approve the current application which remains open for public comments.

The application for the car showroom stated it could create up to three full time jobs if it is given the go ahead.

The applicants stated that while there was already a vacant car sales building in the area, it was not suitable for them.

They stated: “We are well aware that there exists a redundant car sales building at the junction of Boothferry Road and the Howden Dyke spur, but this is remote from the existing business.

“The application will not be able to take advantage of the car wash which will be complimentary to the proposed usage.

“The proposal will help secure the long term future of the existing business and provide more car washing and valeting, the development is expected to have a very positive impact on the local economy.