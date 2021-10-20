Digital marketing agency Summit Media first occupant of new C4DI building

Pictured left to right: Martin Corcoran, John Gouldthorp, Emma Barton, Rebecca Wilkes as Summit Media become the first occupier of C4DI building 2 in Hull.

The £3.75m development in Hull is the latest investment at Wykeland Group’s @TheDock tech campus. The new building has the capacity to generate around 250 tech jobs, with digital marketing agency Summit Media kick-starting the new employment.

Summit uses performance-driven digital marketing techniques to help clients to grow their customer base and increase revenues and profits from online sales. .

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wykeland said the move illustrates growing demand, in the wake of the pandemic, for spacious and open plan offices, in places that offer staff the opportunity to socialise after work.

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today.

Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers.

So, please - if you can - pay for our work. Just £5 per month is the starting point. If you think that which we are trying to achieve is worth more, you can pay us what you think we are worth. By doing so, you will be investing in something that is becoming increasingly rare. Independent journalism that cares less about right and left and more about right and wrong. Journalism you can trust.

Thank you