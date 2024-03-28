Dinnington solar farm: 130 trenches excavated as work set to begin at new solar farm

After being granted planning permission for the Common Farm Solar Energy Park last summer, to the west of the Todwick Road Industrial Estate in Dinnington, developer OnPath Energy (formerly Banks Renewables) has now completed an archaeological excavation on the 116-hectare site.

OnPath Energy says any items of archaeological interest will be catalogued and referenced in the final report that will be submitted to Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council.

OnPath Energy is expecting building work on the project to begin early next year and to take around 12 months to complete.

The Common Farm Solar Energy Park will have an installed capacity of up to 49MW, enough to meet the average annual electricity requirements of up to 18,800 family homes.

Jill Askew, senior project manager at OnPath Energy, says: “Making a detailed recording of the archaeological and geological history and constitution of all our proposed development sites is an important part of the planning process.

“The independent team of experts we appointed have conducted a thorough assessment of how this land is composed, and we’re looking forward to seeing what their investigations reveal.

“OnPath Energy is committed to investing in the skills of local suppliers wherever possible and we’re very pleased to have been able to do just that for the latest phase of this important project.