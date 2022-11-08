Direct Line to launch more affordable car cover after price rises hit sales

The group said car insurance new business sales fell 8.9 per cent to £1.09bn in the first nine months of 2022.

Its costs for motor insurance claims are running around 10 per cent higher due to supply chain disruption and unusually high used car prices.

This saw the group raise new business prices by 15 per cent during the first half of the year, which affected demand from policyholders.

But Direct Line said it has seen the drop in new business sales narrow throughout the third quarter as premium rates lifted across the market.

The firm reported a 3.5 per cent fall in underlying gross written premiums to £2.3bn across the group over the first nine months, with home insurance new business remaining “very challenging” as sales fell 10.1 per cent.

Penny James, CEO of Direct Line Group, commented: "Trading across the group was broadly in line with our expectations given the challenging market backdrops in motor and home, whilst we continued to deliver strong growth in commercial.

"The pricing actions we have taken to restore margins in motor led to a reduction in new business sales; however, we were encouraged to see this improve steadily across the quarter as the market hardened. Having restored our motor targeted written loss ratios, based on our claims assumptions, we maintained these throughout Q3, with inflation developing in line with our expectations.”

