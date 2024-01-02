The discounter Aldi said it recorded its “best ever” Christmas performance, with UK sales of more than £1.5bn for the first time in the month leading up to Christmas.

The chain, which has more than 1,010 stores across the UK, said sales lifted 8 per cent year on year in the four weeks to December 24.

Aldi said the performance “capped a remarkable year” for the group, which now has a 9.6 per cent share of Britain’s supermarket sector according to recent Kantar data, and it pledged to cut prices further this year.

Giles Hurley, chief executive of Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “As we look ahead to 2024, our promise to customers is that they will always make significant savings on every shop with Aldi because we have the lowest grocery prices in Britain.”

The group said alternative roasting joints were particularly popular, with strong sales of its Specially Selected wagyu rib joint and a 25 per cent jump in sales of its Specially Selected crackling gammon joint.