Discounter Aldi delivers 'best ever' Christmas trading performance
The chain, which has more than 1,010 stores across the UK, said sales lifted 8 per cent year on year in the four weeks to December 24.
Aldi said the performance “capped a remarkable year” for the group, which now has a 9.6 per cent share of Britain’s supermarket sector according to recent Kantar data, and it pledged to cut prices further this year.
Giles Hurley, chief executive of Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “As we look ahead to 2024, our promise to customers is that they will always make significant savings on every shop with Aldi because we have the lowest grocery prices in Britain.”
The group said alternative roasting joints were particularly popular, with strong sales of its Specially Selected wagyu rib joint and a 25 per cent jump in sales of its Specially Selected crackling gammon joint.
It added that 42 million pigs in blankets were also sold in the weeks leading up to Christmas. Analysts will be eager to study the Christmas trading updates from the biggest names in retail over the next few weeks. There have been fears many consumers will have reined in spending due to the cost of living crisis. Tesco and Sainsbury’s will reveal their sales performance next week, on January 11 and January 10 respectively, while Marks & Spencer will also post its festive trading update on January 11.
