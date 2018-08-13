Disney hiring staff to sail around the world on its giant cruise ships

Have your say

Want to sail the world with Mickey Mouse and a host of Disney characters - and get paid for it?

Disney Cruise Line is hiring for what is sure to be a dream role for Disney fans everywhere.

Disney is hiring staff to work on its massive cruise liners. Photo: PA

The voyage will take people around the world on Disney's massive cruise liners, visiting different countries.

Waiters and waitresses will be required to 'create an unforgettable voyage for families' by delivering 'exceptional customer service'.

It's not all fun and games, though, as staff will be required to be flexible for 24/7 working while on the overseas adventure.

Those wanting to apply must be aged at least 21.

To apply head over here.