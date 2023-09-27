Disney's Lorcana: Trading card game sales help Geek Retreat to record August revenues

Retailer Geek Retreat has said it has enjoyed record results for August – powered by sales of a new Disney trading card game called Lorcana

Geek Retreat, whose 36 stores nationally include branches in Leeds, Wakefield, York and Harrogate, said average monthly store revenues were 36 per cent higher than in the same month in 2022.

It said that more than 40 per cent of the growth had been powered by sales of Disney’s Lorcana, a new collectible trading card game featuring traditional and reimagined Disney characters called glimmers.

Geek Retreat had early access to the first chapter of Lorcana, which was released in store on August 18 to customers, ahead of its mass market launch.

Lorcana Set 2 is due to go on sale at Geek Retreat stores on November 17 in advance of its mass market launch on December 1.

The launch of Set 2 will be supported in-store with a series of events such as cosplay – where customers dress up as their favourite Lorcana character, learn to play and casual play.

Peter Dobson, Chief Executive of Geek Retreat, said: “Despite the cost of living crisis and continuing pressure on high street retailers, Geek Retreat has reason to be cheerful.

"The early launch of Disney’s Lorcana at our stores proved a huge draw for customers and this is recognised in the strong performance across the store estate. With the launch of Set 2 in November, we anticipate similar enthusiasm from our loyal customer base.”