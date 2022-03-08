Domino’s Pizza posts a rise in annual profits and expects sales growth to ramp up in 2022

Domino’s Pizza has posted a rise in annual profits and said it expects sales growth to ramp up in 2022 despite inflation and recruitment woes.

By Greg Wright
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 8:17 am
Updated Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 8:20 am

The takeaway chain reported pre-tax profits of £109.7 million for the year to December 26, up from £98.9 million the previous year.

On an underlying basis, profits rose 12.5% to £113.9 million as like-for-like sales rose 10.9%, excluding so-called split territories.

The group, which recently ended a long-running dispute with its franchise partners, said trading had started well in 2022 despite coming up against tough comparisons from a year earlier when sales were boosted amid lockdown restrictions.

It added: “We are well placed to adapt to changing market conditions and ongoing challenges related to inflation and recruitment.

“As such, we continue to expect an acceleration in underlying system sales growth.”

