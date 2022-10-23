Mr Blackburn’s involvement with iHus started six years ago, when he purchased an annexe to support his wife’s mother in later life.

The broadcaster has now partnered with iHus as an official ambassador.

On his new role, Mr Blackburn said: “With the young unable to afford to leave home and the old at risk of isolation, more families are opting to live together, and an annexe allows you to keep your family close, while also giving them independence.

Broadcaster Tony Blackburn, new ambassador for iHus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I honestly believe one solution to Britain’s ageing population, and the worrying cost of care, would be to move towards multigenerational living.

“You’ve got privacy when you want it, you’ve got support when you need it, and you’ve got company when you’d like it.

Managing director Trevor Smeaton added: “We’re proud to be working with Tony.