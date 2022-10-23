Doncaster-based iHus announces Tony Blackburn as ambassador
Doncaster-based iHus, the UK’s leading “granny annexe” builder, has announced the appointment of broadcaster Tony Blackburn as its first-ever celebrity ambassador.
Mr Blackburn’s involvement with iHus started six years ago, when he purchased an annexe to support his wife’s mother in later life.
The broadcaster has now partnered with iHus as an official ambassador.
On his new role, Mr Blackburn said: “With the young unable to afford to leave home and the old at risk of isolation, more families are opting to live together, and an annexe allows you to keep your family close, while also giving them independence.
“I honestly believe one solution to Britain’s ageing population, and the worrying cost of care, would be to move towards multigenerational living.
“You’ve got privacy when you want it, you’ve got support when you need it, and you’ve got company when you’d like it.
Managing director Trevor Smeaton added: “We’re proud to be working with Tony.
"He represents our brand values, understands the changing demands in living arrangements among families, and we’re totally united in the vision to support multigenerational living as it becomes increasingly popular.”