Doncaster housebuilder launches hedgehog highways to help endangered species

Homebuilder Keepmoat is rolling out hedgehog highways across its developments to help the endangered species roam freely.

The Doncaster-based company, which employs more than 1,100 people, is launching hedgehog highways, a series of 13cm-by-13cm holes included in its developments’ fences, to help roaming hedgehogs pass through its communities with ease.

Following the rapid decline of hedgehogs in the UK – some reports suggest up to three-quarters of Britain’s rural hedgehogs may have been lost in recent decades – Keepmoat has updated its fencing specifications to include the Hedgehog Highway holes as standard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sally Coulthard, nature columnist and author of The Hedgehog Handbook, said: “The rapid decline of hedgehogs is catastrophic. In the 1950s there were 30 million hedgehogs in the UK, but today the best estimate is that they’re down to less than a million.

Homebuilder Keepmoat is rolling out Hedgehog Highways to help the endangered species roam around. Picture: Simon Dewhurst

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The decline is due to a perfect storm of circumstances including the intense agriculture for cheaper food and the removal of these animals’ natural habitat. Thankfully, gardens are surprisingly biodiverse, which allows hedgehogs to live happily in built-up areas, however, it’s imperative that we give them a helping hand and allow them to freely roam between green spaces without restriction.

“The hedgehog highways created by Keepmoat are absolutely fantastic and will help hedgehogs immensely on their night-time journeys, which can see them travelling up to two kilometres a night.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to hedgehog highways, Keepmoat is providing customers with tips on how to create a hedgehog-friendly zone in their gardens.

Andrew Boyd, senior environmental sustainability adviser at Keepmoat, said: “As a business we’re incredibly proud of our growth, and with that growth we need to play our part in protecting and enhancing the wildlife we encounter on our developments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Within our developments we’re committed to providing communities which promote biodiversity, including the use of hedges, trees, open spaces, gardens, and water-based landscapes, to help wildlife grow and prosper.

“To continue our commitment, the new hedgehog highways will feature in our rear and side fencing as standard, to allow hedgehogs to enter and exit gardens as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Over the coming months we look forward to raising awareness of hedgehogs amongst our residents, and the additional steps that can be taken to assist them.”

Keepmoat transforms brownfield sites into new communities with the aim of supporting first time buyers, boosting employment opportunities, and prioritising biodiversity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around 70 per cent of the homes it builds help people take their first steps on the property ladder.

The business has nine regional businesses, organised into three divisions: Scotland, North East and Yorkshire East; North West, Yorkshire West and South Midlands; and East Midlands and West Midlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each of the regional businesses has its own management board.

The company operates across Britain – with over 80 live developments from Scotland down to Northfleet in Kent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business works with local authorities, Homes England and registered providers and over 200 partners up and down the UK as well as schools, local representatives, community leaders and groups.

It is one of Homes England’s largest strategic partners. Since 2009, it has built over 19,000 homes and accessed over £387m in funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad