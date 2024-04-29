Doncaster memorial showroom celebrates rebrand

Formally Tyas and Tyas, the longest serving monumental mason business in the town, the showroom will become Mindful Memorials Doncaster, featuring prominent branding across the front of the store.

Providing a consistency across all showrooms, the rebrand marks the start of the next chapter for the business. Not only has the external livery be updated, but the interior has had a complete makeover to create a welcoming and cosy setting, which includes settees, an open fire, and a mindful moments time wall.

Anna Buckley, Managing Director of Mindful Memorials, comments: “While we are celebrating the rebrand of the showroom in Doncaster, that doesn’t mean that we have forgotten the history and heritage of the site.

Mindful Memorials showroom in Doncaster

“We have a strong reputation in the local area, and we want people to know that our commitment to quality and service is exactly as it has always been. In fact, that’s the one thing that hasn’t changed.

“The approach we take is customer focused. We make time to get to know the individuals and families that we work with, so that they get a memorial that is befitting of their loved ones. The rebrand simply means that we can provide a consistency across the business that resonates with our customers.”

Nicole Glassner de Carvalho, Doncaster Showroom Manager for Mindful Memorials, comments: “I think the rebrand looks great! We trade as Mindful Memorials and so it makes sense that we would share that we are part of a wider group of showrooms, all under the same brand.

“I’m looking forward to welcoming our customers and to working with them to create memorials that become a lasting and personal testament to their loved ones.”