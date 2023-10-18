Wilton Developments welcomed the City of Doncaster Mayor to its £525m development site, which includes the UK’s largest consented industrial building

The developer has detailed planning consent for the first 2.26m sq ft of the Doncaster North development, including permission for a 1.15m sq ft building.

Altogether, 5,500 jobs could be created across the 180 acre business park.

Mayor Ros Jones said: “This is one of the most significant employment developments in the north of England. When finished it will total some 3.5m sq ft. Doncaster North provides the opportunity to maintain the city at the forefront of logistics and manufacturing opportunities. It will respond to the pressing need for strategic employment space in the Yorkshire region, providing some of the most advanced, next generation, industrial and logistics space, with integral headquarter offices anywhere in the North – at a scale and connectivity not readily found elsewhere”.

Yorkshire-based developer, Wilton Developments, is the company behind Doncaster North. Active across the north of England, Wilton created the first buildings in the Leeds Enterprise Zone, the Latitude logistics development on the M62 in Castleford, Enterprise 36 in Barnsley and is in the final phases of Turbine Business Park, Sunderland.

The company is also bringing forwards Leeds 500, which is the largest single unit distribution scheme in the city, with reserved matters consent providing approximately 500,000 sq ft of BREEAM Excellent logistics and industrial space alongside the M1 at Junction 47.

Jason Stowe, managing director of Wilton Developments, said: “It was a privilege to welcome Doncaster’s Mayor to Doncaster North. As the most significant new employment development in the city, it is set to bring around half a billion pounds worth of private sector investment, helping Doncaster, and the wider region, to capitalise on the associated economic benefits.