Doncaster Sheffield Airport closure: From RAF Finningley to Robin Hood Airport, rebrand and controversial closure

The owners of Doncaster Sheffield Airport announced that the airport will close, after17 years of business.

By Rebecca Marano
Monday, 26th September 2022, 6:37 pm

The airport, located in Finningley, opened to passengers in 2005.

It is currently one of two commercial airports in Yorkshire, the other being Leeds Bradford Airport in Yeadon.

Owners, The Peel Group, announced in September 2022, that the Strategic Review at Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) had ended and “regretfully, no tangible proposals have been received regarding the ownership of the airport or which address the fundamental lack of financial viability”.

The airport is now set to close during the week commencing Monday, October 31, 2022.

Here we take a look back through our archives at the history of the airport.

1. RAF Finningley

Before it was Doncaster Sheffield Airport, the site was the RAF Finningley, which became a military airfield in 1915. It played a key part in the Second World War as a training centre, and later became a 'V bomber' station, as well as being a storage facility for nuclear weapons. Pictured is RAF Finningley during an Air Show on September 16, 1970.

Photo: Colin Drury

2. Arson and closure

In 1970 there was an arson attack on Number 2 Hangar. During the rest of the 1970s and 80s, it was again used as a training centre. Pictured is: RAF Finningley after the fire in 1970.

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

3. Royal visits

The late Queen Elizabeth II inspects members of the Womens Royal Air Force during a visit to RAF Finningley for the Silver Jubilee Review of RAF. Pictured July 29, 1977.

Photo: copy

4. RAF closure and new beginnings

The RAF Finningley was decommissioned in 1995 and was unused until Peel Airports purchased the site. At this time, South Yorkshire had been without a regional airport since the last scheduled flights from Sheffield City ended in 2002. Pictured is the old RAF sign as new trees are planted and fencing goes up at the end of the runway in Finningley

Photo: Chris Lawton

