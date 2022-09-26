Doncaster Sheffield Airport closure: From RAF Finningley to Robin Hood Airport, rebrand and controversial closure
The owners of Doncaster Sheffield Airport announced that the airport will close, after17 years of business.
The airport, located in Finningley, opened to passengers in 2005.
It is currently one of two commercial airports in Yorkshire, the other being Leeds Bradford Airport in Yeadon.
Owners, The Peel Group, announced in September 2022, that the Strategic Review at Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) had ended and “regretfully, no tangible proposals have been received regarding the ownership of the airport or which address the fundamental lack of financial viability”.
The airport is now set to close during the week commencing Monday, October 31, 2022.
Here we take a look back through our archives at the history of the airport.