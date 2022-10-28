Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Mayors respond to MP’s calls to give up devolved powers

Yesterday, Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher wrote a letter to the area’s elected mayors telling them to hand their powers back to centralised government.

He criticised the pair for their role in the closure of Doncaster Sheffield Airport, claiming that they have not used the powers given to them to keep it open.

He said: “I therefore can only come to one conclusion namely that you will not or do not know what to do with these powers. If you want Government to act, then please give them the tools to do so.”

It comes after Peel Group announced that they will be shutting down the airport from 31 October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

While both councils and opposition MPs have encouraged parties to work together for a solution, Fletcher has been highly critical of the two authorities.

He wrote another letter the day prior calling on them to use a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) to buy the airport and take it into public ownership.

Both Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones and South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard have responded to the MP.

In a response letter, Mayor Ros Jones said: “If we were to start CPO proceedings now, whilst these discussions are ongoing with potential buyers, it would likely end the current negotiations and the CPO thrown out by the courts as being too heavy handed, especially considering there is an offer on the table and time for negotiations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As I have said before, I would rather work with you constructively, but this continued finger pointing and blame game from yourself is in no way helping efforts to save the airport. You are receiving the same regular updates as are all our Doncaster MPs. My Chief Executive is also in regular contact with you individually outside of these meetings (often daily), so this constant portrayal from yourself that you are being excluded is categorically wrong.

“Your simple assumption of devolved powers takes no consideration for due process and the legal mechanisms that we must work within.

“I will continue to do all I can to save our airport. I have already initiated legal steps with the aim of preventing the removal of critical assets and infrastructure, and I have made it clear to Peel that if there is no collaborative arrangement for the airport’s future, we will initiate the process for a Compulsory Purchase Order.”

Mayor Jones announced in a statement last week that she would be taking legal action as Peel Group had already begun stripping assets from the airport site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayor Oliver Coppard responded to the letter on Twitter: “The Conservative MP for Don Valley wants me to ‘hand back the devolved powers and money’ we have in South Yorkshire, so the government can use them instead.

“I don’t know whether to laugh or cry.”

With days until the airport is due to close, Mayor Jones announced that a buyer had put a “more than credible offer” to Peel Group to take over.