Doncaster Sheffield Airport owners 'yet to receive credible offer' despite UAE consortium reports

The BBC had reported this morning it understood Peel Group was “talking to a bidder from the United Arab Emirates”.

But Peel Group has now said there is yet to be a “credible offer”, while questions remained about the identity and funding of the proposed consortium.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper told ITV earlier today he had spoken to bosses at Peel Group.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport is set to receive its final flight on Friday

He said: "There are, I understand, people who have made an offer for the airport. I've encouraged them to look seriously at the bid that's on the table. We've urged them to take that bid seriously, and I hope that's what they will do."

A statement from the company said: “In response to the speculation regarding the existence of a credible bidder for Doncaster Sheffield Airport, we can confirm that we are currently not in possession of what could be considered a credible offer.

"We have not been provided with the identity of the members of the proposed consortium. We also have no evidence as to the source or credibility of the interested party’s funding. Our initial due diligence has raised some concerns regarding the identity of the bidder consortium’s representatives which we have raised directly with Doncaster Council.

“We are continuing to engage with all interested parties that we have been introduced to by Doncaster Council.”

