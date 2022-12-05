Doncaster Sheffield Airport: South Yorkshire Mayor responds to legal ruling

It was ruled yesterday that the airport’s closure will not go under judicial review.

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard has responded following the ruling that judicial review will not be granted to investigate the closure of Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

While the Administrative Court found many points of merit in the council’s submission, it ultimately ruled that judicial review would not prevent the airport’s closure.

The airport closed in November as owners Peel Group claimed that its operation was no longer viable.

South Yorkshire’s Mayor Oliver Coppard said: “Doncaster Sheffield Airport is an important strategic asset to our region and Doncaster Council were right to use every avenue available to them to stop Peel closing it.

“The court’s decision today does not mean that Peel have been justified in their actions. It’s not right that valuable infrastructure can just be shut down, at short notice by private companies seeking to maximise their profits at the expense of our community.

“We have done everything we can to save DSA, and we will continue to work with Peel and private sector investors keen to reopen our airport, to find a viable path to a new future.”

Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones has vowed to continue to fight to keep it open, stating that the council will now attempt a Compulsory Purchase Order.