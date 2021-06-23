Doncaster Sheffield Airport supports 'Travel Day of Action'

Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) is joining trade bodies and associations from across the aviation and travel industries.

Led by travel and aviation trade bodies such as Association of British Travel Agents (ABTA), the day of action will call upon UK Government to allow a safe return to international travel by properly implementing the Global Travel Taskforce’s plan for a traffic light system, expanding the Green List in line with the scientific evidence and making restrictions more appropriate, whilst following a strong Red list to guard against variants.

The Travel Day of Action will task a motion for the UK Government to bring forward a package of tailored financial support, such as the extension of furlough, in recognition of the travel sector’s ability to bounce back being much slower than anticipated.

Robert Hough CBE, chairman of Peel Airports, said: “Doncaster Sheffield Airport is proud to add its voice to the Travel Day of Action and stand by our aviation and travel industry partners in asking the Government for clarity and transparency on the return to safe international travel in time for Summer.

“Regional airports are vital not only for getting passengers on their well-earned summer holidays to spend time with their families.

"They also have an important economic role to play in the regions they serve too, providing jobs and acting as a catalyst for economic growth.

"We trust that the Government will take note of the day of action and offer vital support and clarity for safe international travel in time for the peak summer season along with other parts of Europe.”

Doncaster Sheffield Airport is responsible for an annual contribution of £67m to the wider economy.

