Doors open to Brighouse’s first co-working space

Stefanie Hopkins, head of Faith PR and founder of BrigHub

BrigHub operates from a revitalised Victorian building and former pub, Vulcan House, purchased by Stefanie Hopkins and currently home to her PR, social media and content agency Faith PR.

The new co-working space offers room for freelancers, remote workers, start-ups and established businesses across the region to connect and collaborate over three floors and 2,780 sq ft.

Ms Hopkins has invested a six-figure sum in the historic Victorian building and one-time pub, built in 1869 and located near Brighouse’s railway station. Vulcan House incorporates a substantial open-plan office for Faith, with three further hot-desking rooms

She said: “I wanted to create a supportive and collaborative space for those who will continue to work flexibly beyond the pandemic; a professional, shared working environment for freelancers, start-ups, or remote workers who simply want a change from their four walls for a day and some return to ‘normality’.”

