A letter seen by The Yorkshire Post which has been emailed to clients of Dovetail Care, which is based in Horsforth, says the firm is unable to provide its services to clients after October 11.

The company, which has a good rating from the Care Quality Commission, provides home care to elderly and vulnerable residents in Leeds including assisting people with hospital and doctors appointments, visual and hearing impairment, walking restrictions, while also cooking, shopping, washing and providing companionship in their own home setting.

In the letter managing director Seb Horner says “the rapidly increasing cost of providing social care, combined with the ongoing difficulties in recruiting new care staff” leaves him unable to cover the fixed costs of the business.

Dovetail Care has announced it is ceasing trading in two weeks

The decision leaves staff with just two weeks left to work, and clients with a fortnight to find an alternative care provider for themselves or their loved ones.

The letter says: “I have personally supported the business financially for the last eight months, with a hope that the sector will improve and some Government support would arrive, both financially and facilitating new care staff into social care. However, their focus appears to remain on the NHS and the outlook for social care is not improving.

"Therefore, I can no longer sustain the financial losses with the hope of improvement, and I am forced into a reluctant decision to have to cease trading after 22 successful years in business.

“I would have preferred to give you a much longer notice period to help you find a new care provider, but unfortunately our employees will naturally be looking for new positions immediately and I cannot guarantee that they will work beyond their own notice period at Dovetail Care. Consequently, I did not want to be in a position where we couldn’t provide care towards the end of your notice period.”

