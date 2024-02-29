Dragons’ Den: Yorkshire entrepreneur tells Dragons “I’m out” in appearance on BBC show

Mr Marles turned down investment from Peter Jones and Touker Suleyman, after both offered the investment amount he sought but proposed larger shares.

He appeared on the show on Wednesday in a bid to raise investment for his dog treats brand Park Life, which creates Fris-bix, a frisbee-shaped dog biscuit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Marles said: "Pitching in front of the Dragons was the most nerve-racking experience of my life, but something I’m delighted I put myself outside my comfort zone for.

Swinton-born entrepreneur Richard Marles became one of the first Dragons’ Den contestants to tell the Dragons “I’m out”, after he appeared on the BBC One show earlier this week.

“Even though we did not leave the Den with an investment or a Dragon onboard, we’ve already had so much support from retail customers requesting to stock our range, and from Pet Parents across the UK who are ordering direct from our website.

"I’d like to say a huge thank you for supporting our family business.”

Mr Marles had sought £150,000 in exchange for a 5 per cent share in the firm, with the aim of using the money to fund growth, increase stock levels and fuel product innovation and new product development at the company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also brought his family dog Penny into the pitch, with the Dragons getting involved by throwing Fris-Bix for her to catch.

Later in the pitch, Penny also fell asleep in front of the Dragons, with long-time Dragon Peter Jones commenting that she was the most relaxed contestant they’d ever had on the show.

While Mr Marles chose not to take the investment offered to the company, he said he had taken on board “insightful” feedback from the Dragons during his time on the show.

Following Steven Bartlett’s comments that the brand’s packaging could be more impactful, Park Life hired a new illustrator to revamp their designs, and invested in more premium packaging in a bid to make the products stand out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since participating in the show, Park Life has exceeded £1m in sales. The firm has also partnered with Disney to launch its Mickey-Bix range.

In addition, it has expanded its range in Jollyes Pet Stores, and become a supplier for Pets At Home, as well as landing permanent listings in Sainsbury’s stores nationwide.

In 2022, Yorkshire-based business Mini First Aid secured investment after appearing on the Dragons’ Den.

The company secured £50,000 of investment from Sara Davies, founder of Crafter’s Companion, for a 20 per cent stake in the business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mini First Aid was founded in 2014 by Leeds-based Kate and Matt Ball, who appeared on Dragons’ Den with their children. The Sudden death of Mrs Bell’s brother Matthew at the age of 23 from a heart attack inspired the family to launch the business.