Drax restarts in-person work experience for first time since Covid pandemic began

The energy company has recently welcomed 26 work experience students to its sites across the UK, including its power station near Selby in North Yorkshire.

It is the first time Drax has run its in-person work experience programme since March 2020 when the company had to stop all in person educational activity, including visits and work experience, due to Covid restrictions.

The programme gives students the opportunity to work alongside highly trained staff, observe practical tasks and ask questions to improve understanding and help them decide if a Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) career is right for them.

Work experience students Abigail Cheney, Victoria Adkin, Ethan Jarrett, Laura Hull and Danny Adams in front of the biomass domes at Drax Power Station

Students who took part could choose from a variety of business areas including engineering, IT, finance, and facilities.

Abigail Cheney, who is in Year 10 at school, spent a week at Drax Power Station shadowing engineers and getting an insight into what working for the energy company is like.

She said: “The work I did during the week was really interesting and gave me an insight into what a career in engineering could be like. It was an amazing opportunity which expanded my knowledge and gave me a better idea of the sector I want to work in in the future.”

Danny Adams, who is in Year 12 at school, also spent a week at Drax working with colleagues in the finance department.

He said: “I worked with some fantastic people who made me feel comfortable and like part of the team. I especially enjoyed the site tour. The week has been great for helping me get to know new people and socialise whilst gaining new skills on the job. I would definitely look into applying for a role at Drax in the future.”

Bruce Heppenstall, Plant Director, said: “We work closely with schools in our communities to inspire young people from all backgrounds to study STEM subjects, so the next generation has the education and skills needed to support businesses like ours as we continue to develop and grow.