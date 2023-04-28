Councillors have approved plans for a new Aldi – despite views it would make Driffield “a clone town”.

East Riding Council’s Planning Committee approved plans for the Aldi on the site of Driffield’s former cattle market in Exchange Street, along with a new public car park.

Aldi’s Simon Plumb told councillors the store would offer locals more choice and help draw people to the high street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But objector and local business owner Andy Rafter said the plans risked putting high street shops out of business and making Driffield a clone town.

Driffield to get new Aldi despite strong objections it would become “a clone town”

Plans propose building the new Aldi on the site of the cattle market which closed in 2001 following an out break of foot and mouth disease.

Its buildings were demolished in 2018 and the site stands vacant and also includes a public car park.

The store itself would cover an area of 1,867 sq m, along with 121 parking spaces. It would open between 8am and 10pm Monday to Saturday, and from 10am to 6pm on Sundays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Separate plans from the Gatsby Group have been lodged to demolish 12 Exchange Street to create access to a new public car park, to the replace the one in Eastgate.

Plans for the store stated it could create between 30 and 50 new jobs. Council officers had recommended the plans for approval.

A total of 194 people called on councillors to approve the plans.

But objections were lodged against the plans and Driffield Town Council said they were concerned about the safety of school children walking near the store during HGV deliveries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Plumb said Aldi had been looking at bringing a store to Driffield for some time.

He said: “The new store will offer more choice and competition, while reducing the need to travel.

“It’s designed to serve Driffield and the surrounding area and competition and reduced travel will help people during a cost of living crisis.

“It will help keep retail spend in the town and it and existing shops will thrive side-by-side.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Andy Rafter said there had not been enough consultation with locals over the plans.

The objector said: “We all wish to see the site developed, but it should be done sympathetically.

“There’s already a Lidl two minutes away from the site and a Tesco a 90-second walk away.

“More jobs will be lost because of this in the long run, the attraction of Driffield is the independent shops, it’s not a clone town.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad