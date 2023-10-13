Following an assessment by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a global organisation which defines and promotes best practice in emissions reductions targets, Dunelm has set out its short and long-term company-wide goals.

It comes ahead of the publication of its sustainability report next week, which will show how the company has reduced plastic packaging, used more recycled materials in its products and collected around 70 tonnes a month of pre-loved textiles a month to use in its remade range.

