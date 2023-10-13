All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Captain Tom: daughter Hannah 'admits family kept money from his books'
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Man dies after falling 20ft into dough machine at bread factory

Dunelm commits to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040

Homewares retailer Dunelm has unveiled plans to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.
Lizzie Murphy
By Lizzie Murphy
Published 13th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST

Following an assessment by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a global organisation which defines and promotes best practice in emissions reductions targets, Dunelm has set out its short and long-term company-wide goals.

It comes ahead of the publication of its sustainability report next week, which will show how the company has reduced plastic packaging, used more recycled materials in its products and collected around 70 tonnes a month of pre-loved textiles a month to use in its remade range.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nick Wilkinson, chief executive of Dunelm, said: “We are building sustainability into all that we, not only because it is the right thing to do, but because it is a business imperative that supports our vision to be the UK’s most trusted and valuable brand in homewares and furniture.”

Related topics:Dunelm