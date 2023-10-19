All Sections
Dunelm records 'strong' sales performance over the first quarter

Dunelm, the homewares retailer, said it recorded a “strong sales performance” over the 13 week period to September 30 2023 as it expands its store estate.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright
Published 19th Oct 2023, 08:06 BST

Dunelm said that total sales increased by 9 per cent to £390m over the period and the group remains well placed to deliver sustainable growth.

Dunelm said it was on track with the accelerated store roll-out plan of opening five to 10 stores per year for the next two years.

Nick Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Our proposition, which offers an increasingly wide range of homewares products, continues to prove popular with customers, as we delivered another strong sales performance in Q1 (the first quarter).

Dunelm has announced a trading update for the 13 week period to September 30 2023. (Photo supplied by Dunelm)Dunelm has announced a trading update for the 13 week period to September 30 2023. (Photo supplied by Dunelm)
"We continue to have a laser focus on outstanding value, and customers can now find even more choice with the introduction of new ranges such as live plants.

“We are reaching more and more UK consumers through our expanding store estate, and our latest marketing campaign, which is our biggest to date, showcases the breadth of the Dunelm offer, reinforcing our position as ‘The Home of Homes’.

“There remains a significant opportunity for Dunelm to take further market share.”

