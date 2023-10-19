Dunelm, the homewares retailer, said it recorded a “strong sales performance” over the 13 week period to September 30 2023 as it expands its store estate.

Dunelm said that total sales increased by 9 per cent to £390m over the period and the group remains well placed to deliver sustainable growth.

Dunelm said it was on track with the accelerated store roll-out plan of opening five to 10 stores per year for the next two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nick Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Our proposition, which offers an increasingly wide range of homewares products, continues to prove popular with customers, as we delivered another strong sales performance in Q1 (the first quarter).

Dunelm has announced a trading update for the 13 week period to September 30 2023. (Photo supplied by Dunelm)

"We continue to have a laser focus on outstanding value, and customers can now find even more choice with the introduction of new ranges such as live plants.

“We are reaching more and more UK consumers through our expanding store estate, and our latest marketing campaign, which is our biggest to date, showcases the breadth of the Dunelm offer, reinforcing our position as ‘The Home of Homes’.