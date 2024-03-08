Dunkin Donuts gets go-ahead to build takeaway next to KFC on busy Yorkshire road

At a planning and highways committee meeting this week, members were discussing a deferred proposal for the Dunkin takeaway next to a KFC restaurant on the corner of Queens Road and Charlotte Road in Sheffield.

The proposal included building the new single-storey building for use as a restaurant, kitchen, staff areas and drive-thru window; new pedestrian access from Queens Road, formation of a new drive-thru lane; laying out of 10 new car parking spaces; the creation of outdoor seating area, retaining the existing access from Charlotte Road and the creation of bin storage area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application, from Chicken Villas with agents ID Planning, sparked controversy as more than 40 letters were submitted to object to the development – including one from City Ward councillors – with concerns over an increase in cars.

A Dunkin restaurant is proposed to be built next to a KFC on a busy Sheffield road.

They said: “Queens Road is already a hostile route for walkers and cyclists due to the high level of motor traffic.

“An extended drive-thru facility would encourage even more motor traffic, and plans to improve the active travel route from Charlotte Road to East Bank Road will be disrupted and made more dangerous by drivers entering and exiting the site. We support the objections made by the Sheaf and Porter Rivers Trust.

“In addition, Sheffield City Council has declared climate and nature emergency and this application to increase motor traffic and hard surfacing is at odds with both of these declarations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The application has potential conflicts with Sheffield Council’s Waterways Strategy, Development Framework and National Planning Policy Framework. The quality and siting of the cycle parking is unacceptable and insufficient.

“We would like to see the removal of the additional drive-thru aspect, as well as the bigger car park. We would instead like to see infrastructure that enables walking and cycling to the site.”

Others, including members from the Sheaf and Porter River Trust, added their concerns about overdevelopment, congestion, litter and conflict.

As a result, before making a decision in January, members wanted reassurances with regard to the proposed building’s (and bin storage) impact on the nearby River Sheaf and a site visit was arranged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At this week’s meeting, members were told that the originally planned bin store on the North Western side of the site has been relocated to the Queen’s Road frontage and the original spot – right next to the river – will have some benches instead.

Another issue raised was the narrow entrance to the site – but officers found that it was appropriate and cars should be able to enter and exit the site at the same time.

Coun Peter Price told members as the river Sheaf walk was “protected, I think it’s brilliant.”