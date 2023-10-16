DX Group reopens former Tuffnells depots in Leeds, Sheffield and Dewsbury after administration deal
The Slough-based company struck a deal to rescue 15 Tuffnells Parcels Express sites and 250 staff in June.
Sheffield-based Tuffnells hired administrators from Interpath Advisory after it saw intensified pressure on its cash flow and failed in efforts to secure emergency funding.
The majority of Tuffnells’ 2,200 employees, working across its 33 UK depots, were made redundant as a result.
DX said the reopening of these 10 sites means that 12 in total have now restarted operations since the rescue deal.
It said this includes four freight depots in new locations for the business – in Andover, Hampshire; Haydock, Merseyside; Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire; and Lockerbie, in south-west Scotland.
Meanwhile, the other six new depots will replace existing sites and are located in Carnforth in Lancashire; Crawley in West Sussex; Dewsbury and Leeds, Northampton and Sheffield.
In a statement, DX said: “All the new depots were acquired for their enhanced, purpose-built cross-dock facilities and excellent transport links.
“The latest openings have accelerated DX’s programme to expand and develop its depot network, and have significantly increased the group’s freight capacity and capabilities.
"As previously announced in the group’s full year results report for the financial year ended July 1 2023, DX has added more than 700 former Tuffnells customers to date, and over 350 former Tuffnells employees have joined the group.”
In the statement, DX said it estimates that its market share in the IDW (irregular dimension and weight) market has grown from 15 per cent to around 25 per cent.
It added: “This significant capacity and volume expansion is expected to help drive further operational efficiencies, reducing stem mileage and carbon emissions, and enhance customer service levels, an important differentiator for the group.
DX chief executive Paul Ibbetson said: “These openings substantially increase our freight capability across the country, from the South of England, through the Midlands, Yorkshire, and into Scotland.
“They will provide the additional capacity we need to handle the volume growth that we are experiencing.
“They will also support our drive for further efficiencies, environmental and customer service benefits.
“Developing the depot network is a key component in delivering our continued growth plans, and we expect to be able to report on further openings over the coming months.”
DX is a provider of services to both business and residential
customers across the UK and Ireland.
It was established in 1975 as a document exchange service to the legal sector. The items that DX transports range from confidential documents and valuable packages to large, awkward-to-handle freight, which is unsuitable for an automated conveyor.