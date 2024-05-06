Dynamic Yorkshire businesses are recognised by the King's Award for Enterprise

Employee-owned manufacturer Gripple, which works across 85 countries worldwide, including seven sites in South Yorkshire, is one of only 59 businesses in the UK to be chosen for this year’s King’s Award for Enterprise in Innovation.

A spokesman said: “Awarded for Fast Trak, its pre-fabricated bracket system, which is used to suspend mechanical and electrical services in construction applications, the award recognises Gripple’s dedication to driving efficiency and sustainability in construction, helping customers do more with less by solving challenges with simplified engineered solutions. Its innovative design allows for easier, faster and safer installation than traditional rod and strut, making it invaluable in supporting major construction projects.”

Ed Stubbs, Managing Director at Gripple, said: “Gripple is all about doing more. That means empowering our people to push boundaries and deliver better solutions for the markets we service."

(Photo by Greg Harding Photography & Video)

The South Yorkshire-based precision engineering technology company Advanced Manufacturing (Sheffield) Ltd is also celebrating after the announcement that its 100-strong team has been awarded the King’s Award for Enterprise Innovation which celebrates “leaders in their field who adopt exemplary working practices and inspire other businesses”.

This award acknowledges how AML’s development of technologies, including forging, automation and robot loading, led to an improvement in productivity which enabled a major company in the aerospace sector to expand into the lucrative private aircraft market.

Co-founder and Managing Director, Dr Gareth Morgan, said: “This is an incredible achievement for the whole AML team and a recognition of our expertise and commitment to excellence.

“Innovation was hard wired into our DNA from the very beginning which is why the most demanding customers on the planet, from aerospace and defence to land based gas turbines that complement the green energy and renewable sector, trust us with the manufacture of strategically critical components.”

The Huddersfield-based precision component supplier, Accu, has also received a King’s Award for International Trade, recognising the company’s outstanding continuous growth in overseas sales.

Accu, which employs more than 100 people, has grown its overseas sales by 288 per cent per year for the last six years, with overseas orders now accounting for 25 per cent of its total sales.

Alastair Morris, UK managing director at Accu, said: “Accu is honoured and delighted to receive this most prestigious award and join over 7,000 UK businesses that have received Royal recognition since the awards began in 1965.

