E-learning contract in Botswana helps TSN’s double digit growth

Training provider The Skills Network (TSN) has won a three-year international contract with Botswana’s largest business school to provide online learning technology and content to over 5,000 students.

The Selby-based company will support the country’s largest college, Botswana Accountancy College (BAC) to expand its provision into e-learning.

The partnership also sees TSN appointed as the preferred provider of online learning content for its corporate training division.

TSN’s learning technology will be used by businesses across Botswana and surrounding countries, contributing to the upskilling of staff within its fast-growing economy.

The contract is TSN’s first project in Africa.

James Earl, sales director (education) at The Skills Network, said: “Part of our strategic priority over the coming years is to grow rapidly in the African market and we believe we have found a partner who we can work with closely to reach our goals.

“By 2025, internet penetration in Africa will rise to 50 per cent (600 million users) and smartphones will increase six-fold. This will transform the way all Africans can access quality education, skills building and training. Our objective is to aid organisations and users with the systems and content needed to transform lives.”

Mr Earl added that the project in Botswana, coupled with other international projects, meant that TSN expected double digit growth this year, boosting its turnover from £14.3m to £16m.

In addition, it is adding 20 new jobs to its 210 headcount to support its international expansion.

Serty Leburu, executive director at the college, added: “Introducing e-learning of this calibre into our portfolio will help us to transform the way we teach thousands of students and contribute to upskilling employees across Africa.”