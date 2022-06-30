East Yorkshire-based One Stop Business Finance continues to expand with new invoice financing company

One Stop Business Finance group managing director Andrew Mackenzie with Lynn-Marie Jameson. Photo submitted

East Yorkshire-based One Stop Business Finance (OSBF) is continuing to expand with the launch of a new invoice financing company and a doubling in the size of its team.

Since the SME funding specialist was founded seven years ago, it has enjoyed sustained profitable growth UK-wide which has provided the platform for OSBF to fund the next stage of its expansion.

The new company within the group, One Stop Invoice Finance Limited, will be headed by Lynn-Marie Jameson as managing director.

Lynn-Marie said: “I am delighted to be joining a team of highly experienced professionals at such an exciting time. The opportunity to help shape the future of the business by creating another solution to support SME businesses is one that I relish.”

Andrew Mackenzie, group managing director at OSBF, said: “The business has continued to grow rapidly, despite the impact of the pandemic on our working capital lending and, as with all our expansion to date our future recruitment will be funded fully from the cash that we have generated.