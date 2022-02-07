East Yorkshire poultry business creates new people and culture role

Soanes Poultry’s Mandy Lowthorpe presents the employee of the year award to Snieguole Norvilaite.

A Yorkshire Wolds based family poultry business has created a new role in its senior management team to support its growth.

Soanes Poultry has appointed HR specialist Mandy Lowthorpe as people and culture manager.

Mrs Lowthorpe had been working with the award-winning chicken business on a consultancy basis since November and takes on the permanent role to assume responsibility for the people and culture programme that includes staff welfare and support plus recruitment, retention and talent development.

One of Mrs Lowthorpe’s first tasks was to present the team with prizes from the annual supplier supported raffle and to present the employee of the year award to team leader Snieguole Norvilaite.

She said: “Food manufacture and people are my main driver.

“I’m looking forward to developing the Soanes team and to making us one of the best employers in the area.”

Soanes Poultry’s MD, Nigel Upson said: “Mandy’s enthusiasm for, and commitment to, developing our team is infectious and we’re very looking forward to seeing the difference her appointment will make to the business.”