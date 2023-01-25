Budget airline easyJet has increased its full-year profit outlook after trimming losses in its first quarter and delivering a record surge in bookings since the start of the year.

The carrier said its headline pre-tax loss narrowed to £133m in the three months to the end of December, against losses of £213m a year earlier.

It carried 17.5m passengers in the final three months of 2022, up 47 per cent from 11.9m during the same period in 2021.

EasyJet also highlighted a bounce-back in traditional new year holiday bookings, with three record-breaking weekends for sales revenue in January so far.

Library image of Easyjet's aircraft at Luton Airport.

The group said it now expects its seasonal first-half loss to be “significantly” better year-on-year.

This, together with strong bookings, is set to see it beat profit expectations for the full-year, according to the company.

The UK scrapped its remaining coronavirus travel restrictions in March last year.

EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren said: “We have seen strong and sustained demand for travel over the first quarter, carrying almost 50 per cent more customers compared with last year.

“Many returned to make bookings during the traditional turn of year sale where we filled five aircraft every minute in the peak hours, which culminated in three record‐breaking weekends for sales revenue this month.