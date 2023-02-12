Food and drink businesses across Yorkshire have joined forces to boost their online sales by offering their customers a 10 per cent discount next month.

Following the success of previous events, Jennie Palmer from Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil in Thixendale, approached Yorkshire food and drink businesses to participate in the third Eat Yorkshire promotion that offers consumers 10 per cent off online sales with participating producers throughout March.

"We were really pleased with the reaction of both participating businesses and customers to the Eat Yorkshire initiative last year, so we have decided to repeat the promotion with more producers to give something back to our loyal customers," said Mrs Palmer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are five new businesses taking part in the initiative, so we now have 21 producers on board, ranging from wagyu beef and Wolds beer through pork and pickles to artisan chocolate and cheese.

Jennie Palmer with some of the products in the Eat Yorkshire promotion.

"Each business will offer a 10 per cent discount on online orders from 1st to 31st March."

One of the new businesses for 2023's Eat Yorkshire campaign is Pocklington-based Ali Bilton Cooks which produces restaurant-quality frozen ready meals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professional chef Ali Bilton has had a long career in the food industry, cooking for F1 teams, royalty and VIPs alike, and was latterly the head tutor at the Yorkshire Wolds Cookery School.

She said: "This is a great opportunity to say thank you to the customers who have supported us and grown with us over the last couple of years.

"We pride ourselves on using local ingredients from trusted and valued suppliers, including Soanes Poultry, Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil and Wold Top Brewery so it's nice to be participating in this great initiative alongside them and other fabulous producers."

The list of businesses taking part includes Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil, Staal Smokehouse, Side Oven Bakery, Soanes Poultry, Chilli Jam Man, Wold Top Brewery, Sloemotion, Anna's Happy Trotters, The Yummy Yank, Raisthorpe Manor, Lottie Shaws, Puckett's Pickles, Yorkshire Wolds Apple Juice, The Yorkshire Pasta Co., Warrendale Wagyu and Yorkshire Tonics. New for 2023 are The Honest Bean Co., Guppy's Chocolates, Shepherds Purse Cheese, Yorkshire Dama Cheese and Ali Bilton Cooks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil will create an Eat Yorkshire landing page on its website that will include links to all participants and will promote the initiative via social media.

Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil was established in 2008 by Adam and Jennie Palmer on their farm in the heart of the Yorkshire Wolds.

They produce a range of oils, dressings and mayonnaise based on rapeseed oil that is produced from seed that is pressed, bottled, and labelled on the family farm.

The couple met when they were at secondary school together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Palmer took over the tenancy of the farm that is part of the Garrowby Estate at just 19 years old after the sudden death of his grandfather.

Historically, the farm had grown oil seed rape as part of the rotation, but he realised the value of the crop as a culinary oil and the Breckenholme business was born.

The firm’s team of staff has grown from family and friends with both Mr Palmer’s mother and father working in the business.

Mr Palmer’s father, Ben, retired as a ship’s captain he joined the business to oversee production and quality control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad