Eco-friendly Tootbus hires Magtec to repower fleet of 15 London sightseeing buses

Tootbus has hired Magtec, which is based in Rotherham, to repower a fleet of 15 open top double-decker buses for its services in central London.

A spokesman said: “Tootbus is investing in the vehicle conversion programme as part of its commitment to reduce the environmental impact of its operations and promote green tourism. It aims to have a fully electric fleet by 2030 in line with the Mayor of London’s net zero ambitions for the capital.“Under the multi-million-pound agreement, Magtec will equip the 23-tonne triaxle buses with high-tech electric drive trains including its long-range 280 kWh battery system.

"Each vehicle will be operating hop-on, hop-off routes and cover more than 70 miles per day in and around Westminster.”Andrew Gilligan, the managing director of Magtec, said: “We are delighted to be strengthening our partnership with Tootbus to support its drive to green services and provide an even bigger ‘wow factor’ for its customers.

