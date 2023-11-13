Eco-friendly Tootbus hires Magtec to repower fleet of 15 London sightseeing buses
Tootbus has hired Magtec, which is based in Rotherham, to repower a fleet of 15 open top double-decker buses for its services in central London.
A spokesman said: “Tootbus is investing in the vehicle conversion programme as part of its commitment to reduce the environmental impact of its operations and promote green tourism. It aims to have a fully electric fleet by 2030 in line with the Mayor of London’s net zero ambitions for the capital.“Under the multi-million-pound agreement, Magtec will equip the 23-tonne triaxle buses with high-tech electric drive trains including its long-range 280 kWh battery system.
"Each vehicle will be operating hop-on, hop-off routes and cover more than 70 miles per day in and around Westminster.”Andrew Gilligan, the managing director of Magtec, said: “We are delighted to be strengthening our partnership with Tootbus to support its drive to green services and provide an even bigger ‘wow factor’ for its customers.
"As a UK company, we are proud to be flying the flag for UK manufacturing and helping to improve air quality in the heart of our capital city.”Magtec previously supplied an electric drive system for one of Tootbus’ smaller vehicles, an 18-tonne dual axle bus.Gavin Brooking, managing director of Tootbus UK, said: "This agreement enables us to continue to deliver on our commitment to a truly sustainable service.”