The Ripon-based company has signed a deal with UK highways specialist Ringway for the use of the E-QCB (Electric Quick Change Body).

The gritter has been described as the first ever completely electric vehicle of its kind on the market. It can be fully charged in less than two hours and run for up to 170 miles.

The Ringway deal follows product testing by local authorities including North Yorkshire and Bradford Councils. It was also used to lay sand across London’s streets in readiness for the King’s carriage as he attended the State Opening of Parliament.

Jonathan Lupton, Managing Director at Econ Engineering, said: “We have spent a long time developing the E-QCB, undertaking comprehensive redesigns and trials across the UK, to ensure that we can offer a fully electric solution for our customers that can be used 52 weeks a year.

“We are delighted to extend what is already a strong relationship with Ringway by adding the E-QCB to its fleet. We are confident the vehicle will continue to impress and that its benefits will soon result in more deals of this kind.”

Dave Olley, Operations Manager at Ringway said: “Ringway Hertfordshire is committed to delivering a sustainable service.