Economic boost for Sheffield as zero carbon ready office reaches milestone

Elshaw House, which is described as Sheffield’s first zero carbon ready office, has reached its peak height.

A spokesman said: "A key part Heart of the City – the transformative city centre development programme being led by Sheffield City Council and its strategic development partner, Queensberry, Elshaw House is situated between Wellington Street, Carver Street and Backfields.

"The office’s striking industrial-styled metal frame, which has now reached its highest point, will incorporate approximately 70,000 sq ft of workspace over seven floors. The ground floor will house new retail and food and beverage units.

"Decarbonisation of the grid will ultimately make the building, which is designed by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios, an operationally carbon zero workspace,'' the spokesman said.

Kate Martin, Executive Director, City Futures at Sheffield City Council, said: “It’s great to see the progress being made on Elshaw House. Heart of the City is committed to a green and sustainable future. This will be the most sustainable office in Sheffield and will continue to grow the new business district at the heart of our city centre. The council’s ambition is for Sheffield to become carbon neutral by 2030 and developments like this are essential to us meeting those targets.”

Andrew Davison, Project Director at Queensberry, commented: “We are looking forward to seeing Elshaw House complete next year. The building is already years ahead of current practice, with predicted performance close to expected 2035 to 2050 standards. It sets the bar for new offices in Sheffield, delivering a blueprint for more sustainable, innovative and flexible workspaces.”

Tony Shaw, Managing Director for Henry Boot Construction, said: “We were delighted to welcome guests to our site today to showcase the great progress that’s been made. Construction is going well and topping-out is always and exciting milestone to hit. As a Sheffield-based contractor, we are very proud to be part of this project and creating a significant sustainable landmark in the city centre.”