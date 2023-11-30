All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Econ's fleet of gritters set to keep Britain moving as icy blast moves in

Gritter manufacturer Econ Engineering is playing a key role in keeping Britain moving this week amid the icy blast that is hitting the UK.
Lizzie Murphy
By Lizzie Murphy
Published 30th Nov 2023, 16:45 GMT

Hundreds of Econ-built gritters, snow ploughs and de-icers will be called upon over the coming days, with forecasters predicting significant snowfall across areas of Scotland, England and Northern Ireland.

Ripon-based Econ, which has 85 per cent share of the market, sells or leases its vehicles to councils and contractors.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Managing director Jonathan Lupton, said: “It is crucial for Britain’s road system to be fully operational, both for the economy and for regular everyday life, and we are very proud of the role in which we, and our vehicles, play in keeping our nation moving.”

Econ has been manufacturing winter and road maintenance vehicles at its Ripon factory in North Yorkshire since 1969 and last year alone its trucks gritted 247,800 miles of UK roads.

Related topics:BritainRiponNorthern Ireland