Econ's fleet of gritters set to keep Britain moving as icy blast moves in

Gritter manufacturer Econ Engineering is playing a key role in keeping Britain moving this week amid the icy blast that is hitting the UK.

Hundreds of Econ-built gritters, snow ploughs and de-icers will be called upon over the coming days, with forecasters predicting significant snowfall across areas of Scotland, England and Northern Ireland.

Ripon-based Econ, which has 85 per cent share of the market, sells or leases its vehicles to councils and contractors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Managing director Jonathan Lupton, said: “It is crucial for Britain’s road system to be fully operational, both for the economy and for regular everyday life, and we are very proud of the role in which we, and our vehicles, play in keeping our nation moving.”