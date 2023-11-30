Econ's fleet of gritters set to keep Britain moving as icy blast moves in
Hundreds of Econ-built gritters, snow ploughs and de-icers will be called upon over the coming days, with forecasters predicting significant snowfall across areas of Scotland, England and Northern Ireland.
Ripon-based Econ, which has 85 per cent share of the market, sells or leases its vehicles to councils and contractors.
Managing director Jonathan Lupton, said: “It is crucial for Britain’s road system to be fully operational, both for the economy and for regular everyday life, and we are very proud of the role in which we, and our vehicles, play in keeping our nation moving.”
Econ has been manufacturing winter and road maintenance vehicles at its Ripon factory in North Yorkshire since 1969 and last year alone its trucks gritted 247,800 miles of UK roads.