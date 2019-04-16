ECSC in £400,000 contract wins

ECSC has announced three new contract wins which will generate £400,000 over the next three years.

The BRadford-based cyber security firm, which counts Barclays, GCHQ and Virgin East Coast Trains among its clients, announced new managed services contract wins with two household name retailers (with a combined revenue of over £2.5bn) and a technology services provider.

The contracts represent an increase of more than 15 per cent to the managed services order book.

The largest contract is to provide 24/7/365 cyber security monitoring and breach detection. The solution utilises ECSC’s proprietary Kepler Artificial Intelligence, managed from the Group Security Operations Centres in the UK and Australia.

The second contract is to provide cyber security breach protection using ECSC’s proprietary Titania Web Application Firewall (WAF) technology, designed to block hacking attacks that pass through traditional firewall protection.

The third contract is to provide expertise and configuration management for a WAF service which is supplied by the client’s cloud hosting provider.

Two of the three contracts are new Managed Service contracts for existing Consultancy service clients, and the third is a new service for an existing Managed Service client.

Ian Mann, Chief Executive Officer of ECSC, commented: “We are delighted to add two new significant long-term Managed Services clients, and further expand our engagement with an existing client supporting a new technology project. These contract wins demonstrate the effectiveness of our client acquisition strategy, delivering effective Consulting, leading to long-term recurring revenues through Managed Services.”