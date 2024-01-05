Eddie Scott: Beverley MasterChef winner launches bid to open new restaurant in his home town

Beverley MasterChef winner Eddie Scott has launched a bid to open a new bistro restaurant in his home town.

The champion of the 2022 TV cooking contest is behind a licence application for L’Opaline Bistrot, in Beverley’s Highgate.

The application lodged by Mr Scott’s company Plat du Jour Restaurants Ltd stated it would have space for 18 to 20 guests spread across two ground floor dining rooms.

The former Humber marine ship pilot left the trade in 2022 to pursue his love of cooking in the BBC show.

His winning menu of turbot topped with caviar, pastry-topped chicken biryani and chocolate mousse bested those from competitors Pookie Tredell and Radha Kaushal-Bolland, wowing judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

The judges dubbed him a culinary powerhouse and a future great chef thanks to his efforts in the contest.

He also cooked with Gordon Ramsay at the celebrity chef’s three Michelin-starred restaurant for 2022’s Chef’s Table.

Mr Scott’s website states that his cooking is inspired by his family’s Punjabi Indian heritage.

He is particularly interested in Royal Mughali cuisines and Hyderabadi biryani.

Since his MasterChef victory, the chef who still lives in Beverley told Hull Live he was launching a supper club to bring his beloved cuisine to East Yorkshire.

Eddie’s Biryani Feast ran throughout last summer featuring Royal Mughlai dishes at South Cave’s Little World Vineyard.

The chef has also previously teased a cooking book and other projects.

But the licence application lodged with the council marks his foray into the restaurant industry with his own venue.

He has told the BBC that opening a restaurant in his home town is a dream come true.

Details about its menu are yet to be unveiled, with the application only stating it will be opened in the heart of Beverley.

Plans for the venue propose opening hours of 10am to 11.30pm, seven days a week.

Mr Scott’s company has applied to licence 36 Highgate from Monday, February 12, subject to East Riding Council giving it the go ahead.