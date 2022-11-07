Edwardian hotel in Yorkshire Dales is snapped up by husband and wife team

The Stone House Hotel based near Hawes in North Yorkshire has been purchased by Joe and Holly Hobson from the current owners Peter and Tracy Westwood and Tracy’s brother Chris Taplin, who all plan to retire from the hospitality sector following the sale. The hotel was built in 1908 and has 24 bedrooms, a 50-cover restaurant and bar, and employs around 40 members of staff.

A spokesman said: “The acquisition represents a career change for Joe and Holly, who recently relocated to the area with their two-year-old daughter after leaving their full-time roles as lawyers in London. Joe and Holly have family roots in Yorkshire and Cumbria, and Holly’s family are former owners of the Grange Hotel in Grange-over-Sands.”

Ms Hobson said: “My family has a strong history and experience in the hotel industry and I’m delighted that Joe and I will be able to continue this tradition in a community that has already been so welcoming to us. We hope to give back where we can by ensuring an enjoyable working environment for the team, using local suppliers, and supporting local businesses wherever possible.”

Mr Hobson added: “The Stone House already has an excellent reputation, a loyal customer base and an incredible team in place. Our primary goals are to retain and support this team as best we can and to build upon the hotel’s extremely high standard of guest experience. We are very excited to be part of the local community and to be involved in shaping the next chapter of the hotel’s history.”

The couple were assisted through the acquisition process by business advisory and accountancy firm MHA Moore and Smalley’s corporate finance team. Napthens provided legal advice.

Mr Taplin said: “After much thought and discussion, we have decided that the time is right to let new owners take up the mantle and take the hotel on to new successes and new horizons.”