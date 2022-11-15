Edwardian pub in Sheffield celebrates dedication of family who have run it for 30 years

Some of Sheffield’s longest-serving licensees have been honoured with an award to celebrate their 30th anniversary at a pub which dates from the early 1900s.

The award from the building’s owners – Star Pubs & Bars – recognises the Jane family’s service to The Crown & Cushion and the community in Burncross over three decades.

Barnsley born-and-bred father and son team Alan and Rob Jane started at The Crown & Cushion in 1992, with Rob becoming Sheffield’s then youngest-ever licensee when he took charge later that year aged 21. He now runs the pub with his wife Jayne, who has been a member of bar staff since 1986.

75-year-old Alan remains an active member of the team helping with back-of-house operations and enjoying a chat with regulars.

A spokesman said: “Rob is not ‘calling time’ yet and is extending the lease so that the family can clock up another 10 years at The Crown & Cushion.”

Rob said The Crown & Cushion is “unrecognisable” compared to 1992.

He said: “In those days, it was basic, old-fashioned and just sold a bit of pub grub. Nevertheless it was busy – back then pubs could just open their doors and people would come in. It’s very different today.”

Over the years, the Jane family has continually invested in the building and adapted to new trends to keep up with changing tastes.

The pub has a traditional bar with two snugs and a restaurant area. It also boasts a 100-seater garden –complete with a covered heated patio – that is lovingly maintained by Rob and is “the place to be” on sunny days.

Rob added: “I’ve got a soft spot for The Crown & Cushion. It has got its claws into me. The community is fantastic. We work hand in hand to keep the pub at the heart of Burncross life. We couldn’t do it without our customers and staff; they are central to the pub and its friendly atmosphere. We’re now serving people who came in as children when I first started out, and three of the bar staff – Pat, Linda and my wife Jayne – have been here 35 years or more.

“Society may have changed, but I believe good locals are as important as ever, particularly in difficult times such as these, providing consistency in people’s lives as well as somewhere they can talk through their problems and enjoy some much-needed laughter and banter.”

Star Pubs & Bars’ area manager Pat McGrath said: “This award couldn’t be more well-deserved. The Jane family give ‘their all’ to The Crown & Cushion, never taking their customers for granted and always striving to exceed expectations. Their food, drink and genuine hospitality are superb, and The Crown & Cushion is a real asset to Burncross. We wish them many more happy years.”

As Rob enters his fourth decade at The Crown & Cushion, he is keen to find out more about the pub’s past.